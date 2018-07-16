Priyanka Chopra wraps up shoot of ‘Isn’t it Romantic?’ in this drool-worthy pink dress

Priyanka Chopra kept things minimal and fuss free in this ensemble. (Source: epicpriyanka/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra kept things minimal and fuss free in this ensemble. (Source: epicpriyanka/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has time and again shown that she is a trendsetter. Be it her faux leather jumpsut or the ultra cool skirts, the actors rarely fails to give us style goals. And this time was no different when the actor was snapped on the streets of New York shooting for her film, Isn’t It Romantic along with co-stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and others. The Quantico actor looked pretty in a thigh-high slit pink dress. The look was rounded out with soft curls, minimal makeup and strappy heels.

Chopra also shared a picture of all her co-actors together and wrote, “And it’s a picture wrap! Such a fun lot to shoot this movie with. Adore u all.”

The actor was also spotted donning a tangerine power suit from the brand Off-White in New York, recently. Chopra, who was was there for an event carried off the outfit with elan. The look was accessorised with a statement ring, lilac heels and drop earrings and the actor, quite simply, nailed the look.

The actor was recently in India and had made a stunning appearance in a Fendi dress. Styled by Ami Patel, the busy geometric prints stood out and the best clinched at the waist accentuated her svelte frame.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd