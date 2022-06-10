Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous photoshoot from early 2000s is making us nostalgic

Priyanka Chopra is reminding us once again of the golden era of Bollywood. She took a trip down the memory lane, sharing a throwback picture from more than a decade ago, when she had just won the Miss World pageant and was starting out in Bollywood.

In the picture, the Matrix Resurrections actor appeared to be posing on a beach in Maldives, looking breathtaking in a brown and black bikini set, her hair left loose and black bangles on her wrists — giving it a fashion-meet-fusion spin.

The actor completed the look with a bindi. She captioned the post, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old ‘smolder’. [Sic]”

Her husband Nick Jonas left a fire emoji in the comments, alluding to the hotness quotient of the photograph, while actor Ranveer Singh reacted, too.

This, however, is not the first time that the actor has given us a taste of the days by-gone.

Previously, Chopra had shared a photo from when she was crowned Miss World, writing in the caption, “Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium…the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve.”

Then, there was this photograph of when she was only 17 years old, around the time of the release of her first book ‘Unfinished‘. “Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished” she had captioned the image, which had her wearing a printed crop top underneath a black jacket.

She also wore matching black flared pants, completing the look with her gorgeous smile.

The actor has always been an ace poser, and we love that she shares photos from her teenage days intermittently.

What do you think?

