scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous photoshoot from early 2000s is making us nostalgic

She captioned the post, "Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old 'smolder'. [Sic]"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 6:20:19 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Priyanka Chopra Miss World, Priyanka Chopra teenage photos, Priyanka Chopra photoshoot, indian express newsThe actor's latest throwback picture from Maldives is all things glamour! (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is reminding us once again of the golden era of Bollywood. She took a trip down the memory lane, sharing a throwback picture from more than a decade ago, when she had just won the Miss World pageant and was starting out in Bollywood.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the picture, the Matrix Resurrections actor appeared to be posing on a beach in Maldives, looking breathtaking in a brown and black bikini set, her hair left loose and black bangles on her wrists — giving it a fashion-meet-fusion spin.

ALSO READ |All eyes on Priyanka Chopra: Actor stuns in a ‘contrast dove gown’ as she attends an event in Paris

The actor completed the look with a bindi. She captioned the post, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old ‘smolder’. [Sic]”

Best of Express Premium
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...Premium
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
More Premium Stories >>

Her husband Nick Jonas left a fire emoji in the comments, alluding to the hotness quotient of the photograph, while actor Ranveer Singh reacted, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

This, however, is not the first time that the actor has given us a taste of the days by-gone.

ALSO READ |#BindisAndBikinis: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic from when she was ‘all of 19’

Previously, Chopra had shared a photo from when she was crowned Miss World, writing in the caption, “Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium…the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Then, there was this photograph of when she was only 17 years old, around the time of the release of her first book ‘Unfinished‘. “Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished” she had captioned the image, which had her wearing a printed crop top underneath a black jacket.

She also wore matching black flared pants, completing the look with her gorgeous smile.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The actor has always been an ace poser, and we love that she shares photos from her teenage days intermittently.

What do you think?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

photographer, Hawaii photographer
Hawaii photographer finds fine art in massive Pacific waves
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement