Monday, July 18, 2022

On Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, a look at the times she proved to be the ultimate dog mom

Priyanka Chopra has three pet dogs: Diana, Gino and Panda

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 3:00:22 pm
Priyanka Chopra feature imagePriyanka Chopra loves to spends time with her fur babies; here's proof. (Source: team Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has three pets — Diana, Gino, and Panda — all of whom often make appearances on her social media. Not only is the actor seen cuddling them or taking them for a stroll, but she is also seen twinning with her fur babies!

As such, on her birthday, we take a look at all the times she proved to be the ultimate dog mom.

In the first photo, the Dostana actor can be seen wearing a floral print top and basic denim. Keeping it chic, Priyanka accessorised with a pair of sunglasses and a pastel pink bag. But what caught our eye was the light blue collar Diana was seen flaunting, which was perfectly colour-coordinated with the Priyanka’s look.

(Source: Team Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Next up is a picture of Priyanka and Diana setting massive twinning goals. While the actor is seen in a grey power suit, Diana looks adorable in a grey custom sweater.

(Source: Team Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Also, it is not just Priyanka who is updated with the latest trends; Diana is, too. While Priyanka keeps it stylish in a printed black jacket and grey pants, Diana rocks a woolen sweaterticking all pet fashion boxes.

(Source: Team Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

But, our favourite is the one where they can we seen twinning in zebra print attire — Priyanka in a midi dress and Diana in a similar coat and leash. Cuteness overload, we say!

(Source: Team Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)
