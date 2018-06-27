Did Priyanka Chopra inspire Parineeti Chopra’s white pantsuit look?

Both Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra rocked the white pantsuit look. (Source: AP/ParineetiChopra/Instagram) Both Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra rocked the white pantsuit look. (Source: AP/ParineetiChopra/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra, of late has been experimenting a lot with her fashion choices. While some looks were impressive, others failed to leave a mark. However, her latest appearance in a white pantsuit from Zara is something we would definitely want to try out. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the outfit was teamed with a black bustier.

Her hair was slicked back into near perfection and a combo of smokey eyes and nude lips rounded out her look. She complemented it with strappy heels and a statement golden clutch.

Chopra who is busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Namaste England shared pictures of the same and wrote, “Tried something new!” And while we really like her look, one cannot help but draw comparison to the time her cousin and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra had donned a similar ensemble.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra’s experimental white shirt fails to hit the right note

At the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala held earlier this year, the Quantico actor impressed the fashion critics with her Ester Abner outfit. At the red carpet the actor was seen wearing a white satin pantsuit. It had fringe detailing at the hem of her blazer and the sleeves.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra looks straight off the runway in her sultry outfit at the Pre-Grammy Gala

Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the look was undoubtedly sultry. The pantsuit was paired with a risque black semi-sheer camisole. Letting the outfit do all the talking, a slim chain with a star locket around her neck and a longer chain with a medallion that adorned the actor’s décolletage were the only accessories.

Who do you think pulled off the white pantsuit better? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd