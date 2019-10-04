Priyanka Chopra wore this oversized pantsuit and we have mixed feelings

Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink — which will release on October 11. And while at it, the Quantico actor has been seen donning myriad looks — from jumpsuits to traditional saris. We must admit that she has often impressed us with her sartorial choices, but her latest fashion outing left us feeling somewhat confused.

Spotted at the NBA India Games 2019 in a pastel pink oversized blazer and matching pants from Munthe, we feel the ensemble did not really work for her — perhaps because of the fitting. While the oversized pantsuit look has been popular among celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga, it looked a bit odd on the actor. Choosing to not layer the ensemble with a shirt or top underneath did not help accentuate the look either. However, we feel that if the ensemble had been in a darker shade it would have worked better.

Check the pictures here.

We, however, like how her makeup was kept subtle and her hair styled in a messy bun. The look was rounded out with matching pink pointed heels with a bow detail.

Earlier during a promotional event, the actor was seen in an all-black look, and nailed it. The crop top and pants from Alice McCall, which featured a drawstring detail, would make for a fun outfit on a girls’ day out. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with blow dried hair, subtle makeup and a layered neckpiece. Oversized sunglasses from Turakhia Optics rounded out the chic look.

Check the pictures here.

What do you think about her latest looks?