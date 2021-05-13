Priyanka Chopra’s latest look is super stylish; see pic

What do you think of her look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

There is much evidence to prove Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love for the colour white. So it was not surprising to see that she recently opted for yet another white outfit. The one-shoulder outfit, which seems like a shirt dress, looked absolutely lovely on her and accentuated her frame. The look was pulled together with bright red lipstick and hair parted at the side in a messy way.

Check out the picture below.

White has been her choice of colour for formal as well as informal occasions. Remember the time The White Tiger actor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a stunning white Rohit Bal sherwani in 2018? Here are the pictures.

On another occasion, she nailed a floral lacework Anarkali from Manish Malhotra. The white outfit was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with a pair of gold statement earrings and ring.

More recently, she turned heads in a risquè white pantsuit. It was paired with a black mesh top with a big black bow. The look was completed with a sleek ponytail. But what further elevated the look was the eclectic make-up by Pati Dubroff. The eye make-up and the winged eyeliner suited her and how.

What do you think of her recent photo?