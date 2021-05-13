scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Priyanka Chopra’s latest look is super stylish; see pic

White has been her choice of colour for formal as well as informal occasions. Here's proof!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 6:20:26 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

There is much evidence to prove Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love for the colour white. So it was not surprising to see that she recently opted for yet another white outfit. The one-shoulder outfit, which seems like a shirt dress, looked absolutely lovely on her and accentuated her frame. The look was pulled together with bright red lipstick and hair parted at the side in a messy way.

Check out the picture below.

White has been her choice of colour for formal as well as informal occasions. Remember the time The White Tiger actor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a stunning white Rohit Bal sherwani in 2018? Here are the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

On another occasion, she nailed a floral lacework Anarkali from Manish Malhotra. The white outfit was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with a pair of gold statement earrings and ring.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked lovely.

More recently, she turned heads in a risquè white pantsuit. It was paired with a black mesh top with a big black bow. The look was completed with a sleek ponytail. But what further elevated the look was the eclectic make-up by Pati Dubroff. The eye make-up and the winged eyeliner suited her and how.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pati dubroff (@patidubroff)

What do you think of her recent photo?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

eid celebrations, world celebrates eid, eid mubarak, indianexpress.com, eid 2021
In pictures: How the world is celebrating Eid amid pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x