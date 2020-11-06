Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she kept her dress from falling during Miss World 2000

Priyanka Chopra revealed she experienced a wardrobe mishap when she was crowned Miss World 2000.
“I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off,” The Sky is Pink actor told People in an interview.
“The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’, which people thought was a ‘namaste’ but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!” she was quoted as saying.
The 38-year-old actor went on to talk about the second time she felt uncomfortable in her outfit — during 2018 Met Gala when she walked the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren velvet gown with a jewelled hood.
“But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night,” Priyanka expressed.
Priyanka recently celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas. She looked stunning as she posed in a red organza sari with ruffle detailing from Jade by Monica and Karishma, paired with a golden strappy blouse.
