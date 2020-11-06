scorecardresearch
Friday, November 06, 2020
Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she kept her dress from falling during Miss World 2000

Priyanka Chopra went on to talk about the second time she felt uncomfortable in her outfit, during 2018 Met Gala

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 6, 2020 3:00:16 pm
priyanka chopra, miss world 2000Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000. (Source: missworldupdate/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra revealed she experienced a wardrobe mishap when she was crowned Miss World 2000.

“I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off,” The Sky is Pink actor told People in an interview.

“The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’, which people thought was a ‘namaste’ but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!” she was quoted as saying.

The 38-year-old actor went on to talk about the second time she felt uncomfortable in her outfit — during 2018 Met Gala when she walked the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren velvet gown with a jewelled hood.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
priyanka chopra, met gala 2018 Priyanka Chopra in a velvet dress at Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP/file)

Read| Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps it stylish at all times; here’s proof

“But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner and I obviously couldn’t eat too much during that night,” Priyanka expressed.

Priyanka recently celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas. She looked stunning as she posed in a red organza sari with ruffle detailing from Jade by Monica and Karishma, paired with a golden strappy blouse.

