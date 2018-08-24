Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Priyanka Chopra's transparent jacket is a big disappointment

Priyanka Chopra’s transparent jacket is a big disappointment

Remembering her father Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra spent some quality time with her mother and friends in Mumbai. Spotted with the Quantico actor was Janhvi Kapoor.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2018 5:07:13 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra dad birthday, Priyanka Chopra fashion Priyanka Chopra celebrated Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary in a small family dinner. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
In honour of her late father Ashok Chopra, Priyanka Chopra celebrated his birth anniversary with her mother and loved ones. For the occasion, the actor picked a plain white high-neck tee, blue flared denims with a fringed hem and a transparent jacket for effect. A statement cuff from Chanel and a Fendi sling bag rounded out her look.

She kept her make-up minimal with just a hint of blush on her cheeks and a beautiful pink lip shade. Chopra was accompanied by her mother who chose a pink floral chiffon sari for the outing.

We like everything about her casual look, except her jacket. To put it in plain words. it looked garish.

Check out some of the pictures here.

priyanka chopra father birthday Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra on Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary.

 

priyanka chopra images Priyanka Chopra was clicked as she walked out of the restaurant after celebrating her father’s birth anniversary. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who was seen with Chopra slayed in ethnic wear. She wore a navy blue kurta with a floral straight pant and a grey dupatta. A pair of silver statement earrings, bright pink lip shade and well-defined eyes rounded out her look.

janhvi kapoor turned a photographer for priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra clicked with Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

priyanka chopra with jhanvi kapoor Priyanka Chopra showered love on Janhvi Kapoor as she left the restaurant after celebrating her late father’s birth anniversary. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

janhvi kapoor images Janhvi Kapoor snapped in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

