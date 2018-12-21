Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception: Bollywood celebs at their glamorous best – who wore what

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception as expected was a star-studded affair. In attendance were Bollywood biggies such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and others. Badminton star Saina Nehwal also graced the occasion with husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Take a look at who wore what:

The newlywed couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked in colour coordinated outfits. While, the Piku actor wore an austere zardosi lehenga by Sabyasachi, entirely hand-embellished with burnt salma, sitara and zardosi on tea-stained antique gold tissue, the Simmba actor wore a black sherwani and white pencil pants.

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a shimmery purple choli and lehenga by Manish Malhotra. According to the designer’s Instagram post, the abstract metallic skirt took 1800 hours to come to life with a support of 23 artisans.

Anushka Sharma wore a cocktail sari finely hand-embroidered with French knots, hand-cut brass sequins and crystals in colours of sepia-tinted sea-foam by Sabyasachi. The outfit was accessorised with a statement ’60s choker, hand-crafted in old-mine Zambian emeralds, rose cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Kangana Ranaut, dressed in a gold kanjeevaram sari by Taneira, checked in at the reception party with her mother Asha and sister Rangoli.

Here are some other pictures.