Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding reception: Bollywood celebs at their glamorous best – who wore what

The celebration took place at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. In attendance were Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and others.

See who wore what at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception as expected was a star-studded affair. In attendance were Bollywood biggies such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and others. Badminton star Saina Nehwal also graced the occasion with husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Take a look at who wore what:

The newlywed couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked in colour coordinated outfits. While, the Piku actor wore an austere zardosi lehenga by Sabyasachi, entirely hand-embellished with burnt salma, sitara and zardosi on tea-stained antique gold tissue, the Simmba actor wore a black sherwani and white pencil pants.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a shimmery purple choli and lehenga by Manish Malhotra. According to the designer’s Instagram post, the abstract metallic skirt took 1800 hours to come to life with a support of 23 artisans.

Janhvi Kapoor at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma wore a cocktail sari finely hand-embroidered with French knots, hand-cut brass sequins and crystals in colours of sepia-tinted sea-foam by Sabyasachi. The outfit was accessorised with a statement ’60s choker, hand-crafted in old-mine Zambian emeralds, rose cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Anushka Sharma at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut, dressed in a gold kanjeevaram sari by Taneira, checked in at the reception party with her mother Asha and sister Rangoli.

Kangana Ranaut at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here are some other pictures.

Rekha also attended Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Zaira Wasim at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ reception in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

