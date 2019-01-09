Priyanka Chopra’s wedding kalira was customised to include these ‘amazing details’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding at Umaid Bhawan was nothing short of a fairy tale. The actor, at her Hindu wedding ceremony, looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Sabyasachi lehenga. And while much has been said about her trousseau and her Chopard diamond sets, her kalira seems to have missed everyone’s attention.

Chopra’s stylist, Ami Patel, took to Instagram to share the story of how it was customised to include important moments of the actor’s life. She wrote, “The Kalira story: For the first time ever Kaliras that were customised to tell a love story and planned with such amazing details by @mrinalinichandra

From a Symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to PC to Cupid, to a cross and the Trishul from both their religions, the steps of the MET where they first met, To an engraved silhouette of both of them to Mr. Chip Potts – The couple’s favourite character from the beauty and the beast and many more. Each kalira was a symbol of their love for each other ❤️ @priyankachopra @nickjonas 📸 @storiesbyjosephradhik”

Prior to this, designer Sabyasachi too gave us a glimpse of the making of Chopra’s Kanauj rose lehenga. The custom-made couture, which took 3,720 man-hours and 110 embroiderers from Kolkata to create, was a collaborative effort of the actor and the designer.

In an Instagram post, Sabyasachi wrote, “While some bride stay rooted in purist tradition, others aspire to re-interpret it to suit their personalities. Priyanka Chopra’s neo-traditional bridal lehenga was the result of an active collaboration between the designer and the bride. The Kanauj Rose lehenga remains a Sabyasachi house classic for women who like to marry global tradition with Indian heritage”.

Beautiful, isn’t it?