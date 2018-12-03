Priyanka Chopra picks a green Sabyasachi sari for her first appearance, post marriage

No one can undermine the love Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have for Sabyasachi. Throughout their wedding, the couple was seen flaunting the veteran designer’s creations – be it at the mehendi ceremony, while hopping cities or simply visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek the divine’s blessings. Joining them in their exhibition of mutual admiration is Priyanka Chopra.

The actor who tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur on December 1, stepped out in a peppermint green sari by Sabyasachi. The semi-sheer creation with pale golden floral work all over it looked lightweight and comfy. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse and jewellery from the designer’s label. A few bridal churas (traditional Punjabi jewellery) added to the look.

With hair left open, and sindoor (vermilion) on the parting, she rounded out her look with a brown lip shade and cateye sunglasses from Celine.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, as usual, decided to stick to his favourite colour palette khaki. The matching co-ords were paired with a plain white T-shirt and white sneakers.

Prior to this, we saw the couple turn up the heat at their Sangeet ceremony in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla ensembles. While Chopra picked a gorgeous, hand-embroidered sequin, gold and silver-hued sari that she teamed with an embellished, strappy blouse, Jonas stepped out in a midnight blue sherwani featuring silk thread detailing. He paired it with off-white silk pants.

For the Mehendi ceremony too, the actor picked a creation by the designer duo. The multi-coloured ensemble was teamed with heavy gold jewellery and a maangtikka. For the make-up, Chopra went for a neutral palette and styled her hair in a messy bun that she teamed with a lovely gajra. We think it looked rather pretty on our desi girl.

Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in an ‘aqua bakhiya kurta’ that was teamed with white pyjama and gold mojaris.

Talk about big fat Indian weddings!