Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give major couple fashion goals

The Quantico actor looked elegant in a sky blue satin maxi dress, while Jonas looked dapper in a suit.

Priyanka Chopra looked lovely in the sky blue satin maxi dress, while Nick Jonas looked dapper in the suit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Priyanka Chopra dresses to impress and rarely disappoints with her fashion choices. The actor, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival has been spotted rocking different looks at the star-studded event. After making her red carpet entry in a Roberto Cavalli gown, the actor was spotted with husband Nick Jonas, who has also been impressive with his fashion choices.

Chopra looked absolutely lovely in a sky blue satin maxi dress which she teamed with a chic white sun hat. She was spotted with Jonas, who looked no less than a prince charming in an off-white suit and white sneakers.

The Quantico actor kept her look elegant and teamed her ensemble with a cutout statement belt by Maison Alaia, which accentuated her toned figure and matching stilettos. She accessorised the look with a beaded neckpieces, which went beautifully with the overall look. A touch of maroon on the lips added to the look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared this lovely photo of herself and Nick Jonas. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra).

Later in the evening, the two attended a Chopard’s event, for which Chopra wore a mermaid-inspired lavender Fendi Couture sheer dress, while Jonas looked sharp in a black suit. They even got some cosy pictures clicked.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Chopard Love event at Cannes 2019. (Source: AP)
Priyanka Chopra photographed with Nick Jonas. (Source: AP)
Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Love event at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes. (Source: AP)

Chopra is believed to be at the international event to promote the documentary film 5B, which talks about the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco.

