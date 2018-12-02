Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas sizzle of the cover of Vogue; see pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently tied the knot in a Christian ceremony were seen on Vogue magazine’s first-ever digital cover for its January 2019 issue.

Advertising

For the first cover, the couple is seen staring into each other’s eyes, holding hands and leaning in for a kiss. The Quantico star is seen wearing a one-shoulder shimmery dress from Galvan teamed with Swarovski earrings. Meanwhile, Jonas was clad in a shirt-trouser combo while holding a guitar.

For the second scene, Chopra is spotted wearing a sheer, floral embroidered dress by Fendi dress while Jonas is seen in a white tee by Officine Generale layered with an olive green shirt from ATM Thomas Melillo. Once again the duo is seen leaning towards each other.

Chopra can also be seen dancing to Jonas’ song Close wherein she was seen wearing three different attires – an embellished, fringed red outfit teamed with oversized hoop earrings, a fully floral dress and pants combo and a shimmery Galvan dress.

Advertising

They are also seen playing the Newlywed Game where Chopra is seen dressed in a black, thigh-high slit dress while Jonas donned a gold suit teamed with a white shirt.

The couple recently posted pictures from their Mehendi ceremony on Instagram and we cannot get enough of it. For the occasion, The Sky Is Pink actor chose to wear a multi-coloured ensemble from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The designer duo described the outfit in an Instagram post as, “a fabulously folksy, multi-hued organdy ensemble, inspired by an AJSK collection”. Her outfit was teamed with heavy gold jewellery and a maangtikka, also from the same designers.

Jonas also wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla number for the ceremony. He was seen in an ‘aqua bakhiya kurta’ that was teamed with white pyjama and gold mojaris and we feel the American singer managed to charm in his desi look.

We can’t wait to see the wedding picture of the couple.