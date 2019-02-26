Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays it safe in this black Elie Saab gown but we love the pockets!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might have been missing from the Oscars red carpet but she made quite a splash at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Spotted with husband Nick Jonas, the Quantico actor looked lovely in black. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she was seen in a halter gown by Elie Saab. The black dress with a belt detail might be considered a safe choice, but we really liked the partly-embellished tulle skirt with pockets. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings from Chopard.

Nick, on the hand, looked dapper in a navy blue suit.

At the after-party in 2017, Priyanka stunned in a Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline. Nude shade of lipstick and glitter eye make-up had rounded out the look, which was otherwise kept understated and was accessorised with a pair of earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Seen with her at the event that year was Deepika Padukone who too wore black. The dress had a gold sequin skirt which looked lovely on her. The Padmaavat actor was seen experimenting with her make-up and had nailed the grey smokey eyes and nude lips combination.

At the pre-Oscar party same year, Priyanka was seen in Chanel separates that consisted of a knitted top and a tweed-like skirt. The ensemble was paired with a jacket, giving it grunge look.

What do you think of her latest look?