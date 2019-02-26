Toggle Menu
Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays it safe in this black Elie Saab gown but we love the pockets!

Spotted with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen in a halter gown by Elie Saab at the Oscar after-party. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the actor looked elegant in the black ensemble.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might have been missing from the Oscars red carpet but she made quite a splash at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Spotted with husband Nick Jonas, the Quantico actor looked lovely in black. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she was seen in a halter gown by Elie Saab. The black dress with a belt detail might be considered a safe choice, but we really liked the partly-embellished tulle skirt with pockets. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings from Chopard.

Nick, on the hand, looked dapper in a navy blue suit.

At the after-party in 2017, Priyanka stunned in a Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline. Nude shade of lipstick and glitter eye make-up had rounded out the look, which was otherwise kept understated and was accessorised with a pair of earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Seen with her at the event that year was Deepika Padukone who too wore black. The dress had a gold sequin skirt which looked lovely on her. The Padmaavat actor was seen experimenting with her make-up and had nailed the grey smokey eyes and nude lips combination.

At the pre-Oscar party same year, Priyanka was seen in Chanel separates that consisted of a knitted top and a tweed-like skirt. The ensemble was paired with a jacket, giving it grunge look.

What do you think of her latest look?

