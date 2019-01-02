Priyanka Chopra’s Swiss holiday fashion lookbook is high on glamour

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first New Year after marriage in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland. The duo was seen holidaying there with both their families. During her stay there, Chopra was seen continuing her fashionable streak splendidly.

Chopra, who posted a picture on her Instagram captioned it as “Happiness in the mountains ⛰ ❤️💕”. While Chopra was clad in a white pullover teamed with a matching fluffy jacket and a cute beanie, Jonas was seen in a striped sweater teamed with a puffer jacket and a baseball cap.

On another occasion, The Sky is Pink actor opted for a black ski suit from Moncler featuring red rose print all over it, that she styled with a black beanie.

The 36-year-old was also seen wearing a high-neck, white Fendi sweater teamed with matching pants and a sling bag. A neutral make-up palette complemented her look.

Prior to this, the couple was seen holidaying in London. On one such occasion, the actor sported a 3.1 Phillip Lim olive green dress teamed with a black jacket and Sam Edelman heels. While the American singer looked classy in a black and grey outfit.

Chopra was also seen wearing an Alejandra Alonso Rojas asymmetric, high-neck dress from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection and a faux fur overcoat from Boss. She further teamed it with pointed toe sock boots from Yeezy Mafia. On the other hand, Jonas was clad in a black outfit teamed with a checkered trench coat.

We think Chopra aced winter fashion.