Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra’s Swiss holiday fashion lookbook is high on glamourhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-switzerland-holiday-style-5520118/

Priyanka Chopra’s Swiss holiday fashion lookbook is high on glamour

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen honeymooning in Switzerland in style. The actor's winter fashion lookbook is right on point. Check all the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas honeymoon, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas New Year, Priyanka Chopra instagram, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra winter wear, Priyanka Chopra latest pics, Priyanka Chopra latest news, Priyanka Chopra updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Priyanka Chopra spent her New Year with Nick Jonas in Switzerland. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first New Year after marriage in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland. The duo was seen holidaying there with both their families. During her stay there, Chopra was seen continuing her fashionable streak splendidly.

Chopra, who posted a picture on her Instagram captioned it as “Happiness in the mountains ⛰ ❤️💕”. While Chopra was clad in a white pullover teamed with a matching fluffy jacket and a cute beanie, Jonas was seen in a striped sweater teamed with a puffer jacket and a baseball cap.

On another occasion, The Sky is Pink actor opted for a black ski suit from Moncler featuring red rose print all over it, that she styled with a black beanie.

The 36-year-old was also seen wearing a high-neck, white Fendi sweater teamed with matching pants and a sling bag. A neutral make-up palette complemented her look.

Advertising

Prior to this, the couple was seen holidaying in London. On one such occasion, the actor sported a 3.1 Phillip Lim olive green dress teamed with a black jacket and Sam Edelman heels. While the American singer looked classy in a black and grey outfit.

Chopra was also seen wearing an Alejandra Alonso Rojas asymmetric, high-neck dress from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection and a faux fur overcoat from Boss. She further teamed it with pointed toe sock boots from Yeezy Mafia. On the other hand, Jonas was clad in a black outfit teamed with a checkered trench coat.

We think Chopra aced winter fashion.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android