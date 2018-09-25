Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja keep it casual by the pool in Italy

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja enjoy a double date in Italy. (Source: Instagram) Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja enjoy a double date in Italy. (Source: Instagram)

The recently-concluded engagement bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal saw some Bollywood A-listers attending the three-day event held at Lake Como, Italy. Right from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, it was indeed a star-studded bash. In between the glamorous ceremonies, we spotted Chopra and Jonas spending time by the pool along with Kapoor and Ahuja.

For their double date, the Quantico star was seen wearing a blue crop top teamed with a white floral print skirt. She styled it with white mules and retro sunglasses. Meanwhile, Jonas picked a colourful striped shirt paired with black trousers.

On the other hand, Kapoor looked chic in a striped shirt teamed with light blue jeans while Ahuja sported an all-black outfit.

Earlier, we spotted the couples going all traditional during Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony. The Sky Is Pink actor looked lovely dressed in a beige semi-sheer sari from Manish Malhotra teamed with a matching, sleeveless blouse. For the accessories, Chopra picked a set of bracelets and statement earrings. Marsala lips, well-defined eyes with a nude make-up palette complemented her look well.

While Jonas looked dapper in a Manish Malhotra ensemble that included a black sherwani with intricate detailing. A pair of black trousers and matching shoes were teamed with his outfit.

Kapoor looked timeless and elegant in a lehenga gifted by her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, on her birthday while her husband Anand Ahuja looked regal in a Jodhpuri suit.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on a boat ride in Italy. (Source: Instagram) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on a boat ride in Italy. (Source: Instagram)

