Priyanka Chopra is a style goddess in sultry skirts, chic handbags and sharp blazers

Of late, Priyanka Chopra has been showing up in quite a few gorgeous ensembles. Be it her satin ice-blue jumpsuit during her date night with alleged beau Nick Jonas or her stunning golden sheen dress that she sported during Jonas’ cousin’s wedding, the actor left style connoisseurs impressed.

The Quantico star was once again spotted on a date night with Jonas, looking lovely as ever. She opted for a printed thigh-high slit skirt teamed with a black camisole, tucked-in. She gave it a formal touch by teaming it with a black blazer. A matching handbag and heels were styled with her outfit. A nude make-up shade with marsala lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a pair of denims teamed with a beige tee and black shoes.

Chopra made another strong style statement while moving about in the streets of New York clad in pair of light blue jeans teamed with a light-hued, one-shoulder top and a matching blazer. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and a floral printed Fendi handbag, the actor looked every bit ravishing.

The actor showed another way to style her one-shoulder top by teaming it with a cream-hued, sarong-style skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and ruffle detail from Simon Porte Jacquemus. A pop of colour was added as she opted for a pair of purple-shaded strappy heels from Aquazzura to go with her outfit. A statement Fendi handbag and silver hoop earrings were further accessorised with her outfit. Nude make-up palette with wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

The Jacquemus skirt had earlier been sported by Shilpa Shetty. Unlike Chopra’s cream skirt, she opted for the colour sunshine yellow and teamed it with a white top. With think both the actor’s nailed their respective looks.

