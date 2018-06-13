Priyanka Chopra strikes a classy chord with her date night worthy satin jumpsuit

Priyanka Chopra keeps it chic in an ice blue satin jumpsuit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra keeps it chic in an ice blue satin jumpsuit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Be it a jeans-skirt or her drool-worthy leather suits, Priyanka Chopra means business when she steps out in one of her classy street-style numbers. And this time too, the Quantico actor, who was spotted in New York with alleged beau Nick Jonas, showed us how to keep it chic for a date night.

Dressed in a satin ice-blue jumpsuit, layered with an ivory blazer, the actor looked lovely. Her cat-eyed mini shades added oomph to the look and an attractive Bottega Veneta tote complemented her outfit. Chopra rounded out with a pop of berry on the lips, nude make-up and hair parted in the middle. We think she aced her street-style.

Earlier, we had seen the 35-year-old step out in a drool-worthy lingerie blazer dress from Dion Lee. The lovely blue creation had cut-out detailing over the pockets and a plunging neckline. We think it was a sultry curation and stylist Mimi Cuttrell deserved a round of applause for the interesting pick.

In yet another appearance, the actor was clad in a flamboyant violet mini from Vivienne Westwood. The cold-shoulder number was teamed with a matching tote and stark white pointed toe heels. Cuttrell accentuated the actor’s look with white cat-eyed sunnies and a tint of mauve on the lips.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she could pull it off? Let us know in the comments below.

