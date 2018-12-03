Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas ‘Sangeet’ ceremony: The couple stunned in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla outfits, yet again

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently posted their Sangeet photos and for the occasion, the couple was again seen donning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Instagram)

While we were still not finished drooling over Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Mehendi ceremony pictures, the couple recently posted their Sangeet photos and it seems nothing short of a fairytale. Chopra and Jonas were yet again spotted donning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles for the occasion and we are left speechless.

The Quantico actor was draped in a gorgeous, fully hand-embroidered sequinned, gold and silver-hued sari that was teamed with an embellished, strappy blouse. A matching jewellery set was accessorised with her outfit. Smiling all the way, Chopra went for nude tones with her make-up and styled her hair in a side-parted sleek manner.

Meanwhile, Jonas was clad in the designer duo’s open midnight blue sherwani featuring silk thread detailing on it that was paired white trousers.

For the Mehendi ceremony, Chopra was seen wearing a multi-coloured ensemble that was teamed with heavy gold jewellery and a maangtikka. For the make-up, Chopra went for a neutral palette. She styled her hair in a messy bun and teamed it with a lovely gajra. We think it looked rather pretty on our desi girl.

Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Jonas was seen in an ‘aqua bakhiya kurta’ that was teamed with white pyjama and gold mojaris and we feel the American singer managed to charm in his desi look.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra with Sophie Turner and Parineeti Chopra.

The couple looked lovely during their Sangeet ceremony.

 

