Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Lemon yellow to pure white, Abu Jani-Sthe couple make a splash in Indian attires

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a pretty picture in Indian attire. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a pretty picture in Indian attire. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

One of the most stylish couples in town, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas — who got engaged a few days ago — made it official by hosting a roka ceremony on August 18. Pictures from the official celebration are doing the rounds on the Internet and reportedly, the roka ceremony will be followed by a star-studded party later tonight where Nick will meet Priyanka’s friends and colleagues.

The Quantico star looked ravishing in a lemon yellow, embellished anarkali designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and teamed it with silver mojris. A nude make-up palette with light smokey eyes rounded off her look. Jonas too was seen donning an Indian attire in a white kurta-pyjama combo. Check out the pictures here.

A star-studded engagement party is all set to be held in the evening, where the guest list is expected to include Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry and Raveena Tandon.

Prior to this, the couple was spotted in Mumbai wherein Chopra was seen wearing a monochrome hi-low dress teamed with matching heels and a statement sling bag. Meanwhile, Jonas opted for a navy blue tee and a pair of grey trousers.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra in a monochrome dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra in a monochrome dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Let’s take a look at few other times the duo gave us couple style goals:

Chopra was seen twinning with Jonas in white – a crop top teamed with a button-down A-line skirt for the lady, not to forget her quirky and extremely stylish cat eye sunglasses and matching white shoes. Jonas, on the other hand, donned a white tee and a pair of grey pants.

Clad in a striped midi dress, the Quantico actor looked lovely. With casually tousled hair, she rounded out her look with a pop of bright red on her lips. Jonas, on the other hand, wore a checkered shirt that seemed outdated and not the best choice for a date night.

For an evening about town in Mumbai, the couple was seen keeping it as stylish as ever. The Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a gingham printed, matching separates for the night. The monochrome outfit seemed perfect for summers. She teamed it with a pair of white heels and a matching mini handbag. Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a white tee teamed up with a pair of khaki trousers.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

