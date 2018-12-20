Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Mumbai reception: The actor looked dreamy in Sabyasachi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently hosted their reception in Mumbai for family, close friends and media on December 19. For the occasion, the Quantico actor chose a blue, handwoven Sayasachi lehenga.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked lovely in a Sabyasachi lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had a fairy tale wedding in Udaipur and the two, since then, have aced their sartorial choices. The couple recently hosted their reception in Mumbai for family, close friends and media on December 19. For the occasion, the Quantico actor chose a blue, handwoven Sayasachi lehenga. We really liked the rich blue colour and the strapless choli it was paired with.

Styled by Ami Patel, the ensemble was teamed with a sheer dupatta and accessorised with a lovely diamond neckpiece from the designer’s label. The look was completed with hair tied in a low bun with flower adornments, red lipstick and dark kohl eyes.

Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.

Nickyanka strike a pose at their wedding reception in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all smiles. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked adorable at their wedding reception in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Priyanka had shared some more photos from the wedding festivities and it sure looked like a dream.

In one of the photos, she is seen looking stunning in a red Dior dress. Styled by Patel, the outfit was teamed with an stole from Sabyasachi’s label. 

What do you think of her looks?

