Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement bash: Actor looks lovely in a bodycon midi dress

Amidst all speculations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made their relationship official. They got engaged a few days ago and on August 18 they hosted a quiet roka ceremony. In the evening, however, they threw a bash and several celebrities graced the occasion. Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt were among those who were in attendance and while they looked lovely, it is the Quantico star who has our attention.

The bash, by the look of it, had a very relaxed vibe to it and dressing for the occasion, Chopra was spotted wearing a sleeveless blush pink dress. Jonas, who had earlier worn an Indian attire chose a casual t-shirt and a pair of black trousers for the party.

Chopra was all smiles as she posed for photographs along with Jonas. We loved the bodycon midi dress and the way she carried it off. The look was rounded out with a dark shade of lipstick and casually tousled hair. Needless to say, the actor looked gorgeous.

For the roka ceremony, the Quantico star had chosen a lemon yellow, embellished anarkali by designer-duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. It was teamed with silver mojris. The look was rounded out with nude make-up and soft smokey eyes. Jonas too had donned an Indian attire. The singer was seen in a white kurta-pyjama combination and both of them looked lovely together.

