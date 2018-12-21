Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas reception: The actor steps out in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla lehenga

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Mumbai reception party: The actor looked lovely in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla ensemble. Check out the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for the photographers at their second wedding reception in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted another reception party in Mumbai, this time for their friends from the film industry. For the event, Chopra picked a traditional outfit from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla – an intricately beaded skirt and crop blouse by the designer duo.

The hand embroidered ‘Spring Blossom’ skirt featured tiny organza and chiffon flowers encrusted with crystals and bugle beads as accents. It was teamed with a full-sleeves, lace blouse embellished with small sequins flowers and crystals and a matching dupatta to complete the ensemble.

For the make-up, the desi girl of Bollywood went for a neutral make-up palette with marsala lips and soft curls.

Check some of the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their Mumbai reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for the photographers at their wedding reception in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The couple tied the knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, the American singer looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a matching tee.

Previously, the couple had hosted a reception, also in Mumbai for their family and close friends. Chopra was dressed in a blue and gold, handwoven Sabyasachi lehenga. We really liked the rich blue colour and the strapless choli it was paired with. Styled by Ami Patel, the ensemble was teamed with a sheer dupatta and accessorised with a diamond neckpiece from the designer’s label.

Jonas, on the other hand, was clad in a grey suit.

Nickyanka strikes a pose at their wedding reception in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all smiles. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked adorable at their wedding reception in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple tied the knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 in a Christian ceremony followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2.

