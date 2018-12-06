Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ post-wedding style statement is right on point

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted attending an event and for the occasion, the Quantico actor picked a cream Ralph and Russo dress while Jonas was seen in a grey suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas while attending an event recently. (Source: APH Images)

Post their grand wedding and reception ceremony, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted attending the launch of a dating app Bumble, in which Chopra made an investment.

For the occasion, the newlyweds picked contemporary outfits. The Quantico actor looked lovely in a cream, sleeveless dress featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit from Ralph and Russo’s Pre SS’19 collection. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the outfit with a gold belt that helped break the monotony of the outfit. A mini handbag and a pair of strappy heels were styled with her attire.

The wedding chuda, the mangalsutra and the Mehendi on both her hands and feet are hard to miss out. A nude make-up palette with well-defined eyes and marsala lips rounded off her look nicely.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph and Russo. (Source: APH Images)

Meanwhile, the Amercian singer was clad in a grey suit teamed with a black tee. Both their ensembles are a great choice for a date night.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the launch of Bumble dating app. (Source: APH Images)

Chopra picked a Sabyasachi lehenga for her Hindu wedding and the designer recently posted new pictures of her as a Sabyasachi bride and we must say, we cannot stop obsessing over them.

By choosing a stunning deep red lehenga for the day, with intricate French embroidery and the fine sequin work on it, Chopra redefined elegance and simplicity.

Take a look at the pics:

Taking on Instagram, Chopra’s stylist Patel, who also shared a picture of the newly-wed Sabyasachi bride captioned it as, “RED! that’s the colour she wanted for her Hindu wedding. No gold no other colour mixed into this, just pure red”.

