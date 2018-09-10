Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ look was inspired by Jennifer Lopez and her beau

Ralph Lauren, the king of menswear fashion celebrated his 50th anniversary with a dynamic fashion show in New York. Newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked lovely in attendance, but their style wasn't an 'original'.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 10, 2018 4:34:32 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Priyanka and Nick or Jennifer and Alex? Who rocked this look? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)
Related News

Ralph Lauren, the king of menswear fashion celebrated his 50th anniversary with a dynamic fashion show at Central Park, New York. High on emotional quotient – where the designer cried – the event was graced by celebs at their best. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made for a stylish couple, with the Quantico actor dressed in a crystal embellished Ralph Lauren turtleneck gown and the singer in a pristine white suit and black trousers paired with a black bowtie and pocket square.

Everything was right on point, even Chopra’s make-up and hair with marsala lips and a messy bun.

Check some of the pictures here.

Even though the couple made heads turn with their charming personalities, we couldn’t stop thinking about how they lifted the looks from the cover of Vanity Fair where Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez were seen giving style goals last year. While JLo was seen wearing diamond danglers and nude make-up, Rodriguez was seen in a different shirt with button detailings.

Check the cover here.

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comment’s section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement