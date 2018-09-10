Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ look was inspired by Jennifer Lopez and her beau

Priyanka and Nick or Jennifer and Alex? Who rocked this look? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Priyanka and Nick or Jennifer and Alex? Who rocked this look? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Ralph Lauren, the king of menswear fashion celebrated his 50th anniversary with a dynamic fashion show at Central Park, New York. High on emotional quotient – where the designer cried – the event was graced by celebs at their best. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made for a stylish couple, with the Quantico actor dressed in a crystal embellished Ralph Lauren turtleneck gown and the singer in a pristine white suit and black trousers paired with a black bowtie and pocket square.

Everything was right on point, even Chopra’s make-up and hair with marsala lips and a messy bun.

Check some of the pictures here.

Even though the couple made heads turn with their charming personalities, we couldn’t stop thinking about how they lifted the looks from the cover of Vanity Fair where Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez were seen giving style goals last year. While JLo was seen wearing diamond danglers and nude make-up, Rodriguez was seen in a different shirt with button detailings.

Check the cover here.

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comment’s section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd