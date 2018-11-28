Priyanka Chopra’s pre-wedding dinner: Who wore what

After the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding madness, it’s time for another glamorous wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already in India and can be seen painting the town red with Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and others.

At the pre-wedding bash, Chopra was seen in Michelle Mason’s shiny rose gold dress while Jonas was in his casual self in a white shirt and khaki pants.

Turner was seen in a denim jacket that she teamed with a white top and white pants. Joe Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in a bright blue tee with black and white stripes.

Check some of the pictures here.

The Namaste England actor was seen in a white flared, high waist pants and a crop top that she layered with a pastel blue and brown shrug by Clove.

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a pretty blue Prabal Gurung number which had floral prints all over it.

The wedding is rumoured to be held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. on December 2. They are reported to have a Christian wedding and a big fat Punjabi wedding.