Priyanka Chopra’s pre-wedding dinner: Who wore what

Joining the celebration, the Desi Girl of Bollywood was seen having the time of her life with fiance Nick, brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner. Along with them were actor Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and a few other friends of the couple.

Priyanka Chopra returned to India after her glamorous bachelorette parties in New York and Amsterdam with her girl gang. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding madness, it’s time for another glamorous wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already in India and can be seen painting the town red with Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and others.

At the pre-wedding bash, Chopra was seen in Michelle Mason’s shiny rose gold dress while Jonas was in his casual self in a white shirt and khaki pants.

Turner was seen in a denim jacket that she teamed with a white top and white pants. Joe Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in a bright blue tee with black and white stripes.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to tie the knot on December 2. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Joe Jonas with girlfriend and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen walking out of a restaurant after their dinner party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Namaste England actor was seen in a white flared, high waist pants and a crop top that she layered with a pastel blue and brown shrug by Clove.

Parineeti Chopra strikes a pose for the shutterbugs at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas dinner party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a pretty blue Prabal Gurung number which had floral prints all over it.

Alia Bhatt was also snapped at the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas dinner party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The wedding is rumoured to be held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. on December 2. They are reported to have a Christian wedding and a big fat Punjabi wedding.

