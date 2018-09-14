Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Priyanka Chopra disappoints in a hot pink outfit on her date night with Nick Jonas

On a recent date night with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was seen dressed in a hot pink outfit that comprised of a top, matching pants and strappy heels. Meanwhile, the singer debuted a new look.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 14, 2018 4:00:47 pm
priyanka chopra, nick jonas, priyanka chopra nick jonas, priyanka chopra latest news, priyanka chopra latest photos, priyanka chopra updates, New york fashion week 2018, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ latest style file. (Source: File Photo)
Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai, the duo has been giving couple style goals. Be it their casual airport fashion or their elegant style statement at the New York Fashion Week in Ralph Lauren, they have left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more. But everyone has their moments of fashion faux pas and the Quantico star’s recent appearance was one such example.

Wearing a pair of hot pink trousers teamed with a matching, full sleeves top from A.L.C., the 36-year-old’s outfit looked quite garish. A pair of hot pink heels, a silver pendant and a Gucci handbag were her choices of accessorises. A nude make-up palette with a ponytail rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Jonas caught our attention as he debuted a new look – a short moustache. His outfit comprised of a pair of khaki trousers, a white shirt and quirky print denim jacket.

ALSO READ| New York Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra keeps her fashion game strong in high-neck outfits

Prior to this, the couple made head turns as they stepped out together at Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary show at the New York Fashion Week. Chopra looked stunning in a high-neck, long sleeves, shimmery gown teamed with diamond earrings and a statement ring. Tying her hair in a neat bun, she rounded out her look with light smokey eyes and bold red lips. Meanwhile, Jonas picked a monochrome suit with a black bow tie detail and matching shoes.

What are your thoughts on Chopra and Jonas’ latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

