Priyanka Chopra disappoints in a hot pink outfit on her date night with Nick Jonas

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ latest style file. (Source: File Photo) Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ latest style file. (Source: File Photo)

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai, the duo has been giving couple style goals. Be it their casual airport fashion or their elegant style statement at the New York Fashion Week in Ralph Lauren, they have left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more. But everyone has their moments of fashion faux pas and the Quantico star’s recent appearance was one such example.

Wearing a pair of hot pink trousers teamed with a matching, full sleeves top from A.L.C., the 36-year-old’s outfit looked quite garish. A pair of hot pink heels, a silver pendant and a Gucci handbag were her choices of accessorises. A nude make-up palette with a ponytail rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Jonas caught our attention as he debuted a new look – a short moustache. His outfit comprised of a pair of khaki trousers, a white shirt and quirky print denim jacket.

Prior to this, the couple made head turns as they stepped out together at Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary show at the New York Fashion Week. Chopra looked stunning in a high-neck, long sleeves, shimmery gown teamed with diamond earrings and a statement ring. Tying her hair in a neat bun, she rounded out her look with light smokey eyes and bold red lips. Meanwhile, Jonas picked a monochrome suit with a black bow tie detail and matching shoes.

What are your thoughts on Chopra and Jonas’ latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

