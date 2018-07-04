Priyanka Chopra is femme fatale in a rich burgundy wrap-dress

Priyanka Chopra spotted in NYC with Salman Khan’s nephew, Ahil Khan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra spotted in NYC with Salman Khan’s nephew, Ahil Khan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to street style, Priyanka Chopra’s choices are unparalleled. Be it in a bold red faux-leather pantsuit or a lingerie blazer dress, the Quantico actor never runs out of fashion inspirations. And this time too, the 35-year-old stepped out in a lovely burgundy wrap-dress from DVF, a brand that rose to fame for their beautiful collection of wrap-dresses. We like the golden buckle belted detail that accentuated the actor’s frame.

Stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorised the look with a pair of gold Alexandre Birman heels, a white Fendi handbag, the really trendy vintage shades and gold baubles.

Rounding off her look with matching burgundy lips and a sleek side-parting, the actor looked stunning. She was accompanied by Salman Khan’s nephew, Ahil Khan, in New York.

While Chopra has been seen many times with alleged beau Nick Jonas, the dating rumours haven’t been confirmed by the couple yet. Nevertheless, the duo rarely fails to give us style goals. Recently, they were spotted in New York together. While Chopra opted for a semi-formal outfit in a white bodycon dress with a checkered grey blazer, Jonas gave us some beach-y vibes in a printed grey shirt, worn with black jeans.

