scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 15, 2021
Latest news

Priyanka Chopra announces Oscar nominations in a blue dress, enjoys ‘coolest #WFH day ever’ with Nick

The couple was seen acing colour-blocking, and we are totally here for it!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 15, 2021 8:31:06 pm
Nick Jonas, Nick Jonas songs, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas marriage, Nick Jonas news, Priyanka Chopra marriage, indian express newsThe couple kept it stylish. (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Formally kickstarting the race for the Oscars this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations live on The Academy’s official social media channels. Ahead of the virtual event, the couple took to Instagram to announce the same.

“This is by far the coolest #WFH day ever! ❤️😬 Tune in to any of @theacademy accounts at 5:19 am PDT to watch us reveal the #OscarNoms! @nickjonas”, wrote the Quantico actor, who was seen keeping it colour-coordinated with her husband. Check out the details below.

READ |'I'm very blessed': Nick Jonas on marriage with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Seen in a bright blue number, Priyanka’s dress featured a halter neck with tie-up detailing. While the upper part of the dress featured ruffles, the bottom had sheer panels. Pairing the outfit with hot pink pointy-stilettos, it is safe to say that she aced colour-blocking effortlessly.

They had our undivided attention. (Photo: Screengrab/ Youtube)

Her look was completed with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings, a sleek ponytail, a matching watch, and a soft glowing makeup look consisting of nude lip shade and bronzed cheeks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
READ |Priyanka Chopra’s latest look in red reminds us of Kim Kardashian’s Halloween look from last year
We love the look! (Photo: Screengrab/ Youtube)

Nick, on the other hand, kept it bright in a plain white shirt styled with a golden reflecting tuxedo.

We are totally in love with their look and cannot wait to see what they have in store for the main ceremony in April.

Check out the video below to know more details.

READ |We cannot take our eyes off Priyanka Chopra's latest looks; check them out

The couple indeed likes to keep it fashionable, here is proof. 

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt: All the times the actor gave us major girlfriend goals

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement
X