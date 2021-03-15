Priyanka Chopra announces Oscar nominations in a blue dress, enjoys ‘coolest #WFH day ever’ with Nick

Formally kickstarting the race for the Oscars this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations live on The Academy’s official social media channels. Ahead of the virtual event, the couple took to Instagram to announce the same.

“This is by far the coolest #WFH day ever! ❤️😬 Tune in to any of @theacademy accounts at 5:19 am PDT to watch us reveal the #OscarNoms! @nickjonas”, wrote the Quantico actor, who was seen keeping it colour-coordinated with her husband. Check out the details below.

Seen in a bright blue number, Priyanka’s dress featured a halter neck with tie-up detailing. While the upper part of the dress featured ruffles, the bottom had sheer panels. Pairing the outfit with hot pink pointy-stilettos, it is safe to say that she aced colour-blocking effortlessly.

They had our undivided attention. (Photo: Screengrab/ Youtube) They had our undivided attention. (Photo: Screengrab/ Youtube)

Her look was completed with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings, a sleek ponytail, a matching watch, and a soft glowing makeup look consisting of nude lip shade and bronzed cheeks.

We love the look! (Photo: Screengrab/ Youtube) We love the look! (Photo: Screengrab/ Youtube)

Nick, on the other hand, kept it bright in a plain white shirt styled with a golden reflecting tuxedo.

We are totally in love with their look and cannot wait to see what they have in store for the main ceremony in April.

The couple indeed likes to keep it fashionable, here is proof.

