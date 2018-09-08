New York Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra keeps her fashion game strong in high-neck outfits

New York Fashion Week’18: Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren (L) and Kate Spade. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) New York Fashion Week’18: Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren (L) and Kate Spade. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently made head turns as they stepped out together for attending the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week. Clad in the designer’s ensembles, the couple left us impressed with their sartorial choices.

The Quantico star looked stunning in a high-neck, long sleeves, shimmery gown teamed with diamond earrings and a statement ring. Tying her hair in a neat bun, light smokey eyes and bold red lips rounded off her look well. Meanwhile, Jonas picked a monochrome suit with a black bow tie detail and matching shoes.

Take a look at the photos here:

Prior to that, Chopra attended Kate Spade’s show at NYFW wearing a blue creation from the designer’s collection. This outfit too, featured a high-neck and long sleeves with floral prints on it. A silver belt, a matching slingbag, square sunglasses from Karen Walker and Stuart Weitzman heels were styled with her outfit. A three-tier diamond necklace from Platinum Born was further accessorised with her outfit, which we think could have better been left out.

Earlier, Chopra kept her denim game strong as she she was seen donning a dual-toned jeans with a floral print shirt. Teaming it with a pink bag and white mules, we think she looked chic and elegant at the same time. Retro sunnies and a sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

