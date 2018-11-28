Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stun in Manish Malhotra outfits for pre-wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance, Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot at the end of this month. The bride-to-be along with Jonas, her brother-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophia Turner and friends arrived at her mother Madhu Chopra’s house for the pre-wedding rituals. For the occasion, the desi girl chose a pastel blue embroidered suit from ace designer Manish Malhotra’s collection. She kept her makeup to a minimal and accessorised her look with stunning chandbalis. We think, she looked rather elegant.

Jonas, on the other hand, wore a pastel pink kurta from the same designer’s collection. The groom-to-be paired his pink kurta with cream pants and matching juttis. He accessorised the outfit with a pair of sunglasses. We feel the star duo looked great in pastel shades.

Check some of the pictures here.

Joe Jonas along with fiance Sophie Turner was clicked wearing a pastel blue kurta alongside Turner who is wearing a traditional red embroidered kurta and yellow palazzo.

After dating for a few months, the adorable couple decided to seal their relationship with a traditional roka ceremony that was held in India. On the day of her roka, Priyanka looked ravishing in a lemon yellow, embellished Anarkali designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and teamed it with silver mojris. A nude makeup palette with light smokey eyes rounded off her look. Jonas too was seen donning an Indian attire in a white kurta-pyjama combo.

The extravagant wedding is reportedly planned in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace on November 30 to December 2.