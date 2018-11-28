Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stun in Manish Malhotra outfits for pre-wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, along with friends and family arrived at Madhu Chopra's house for pre-wedding rituals. The desi girl chose a pastel blue embroidered suit by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas performed the first wedding ritual in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance, Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot at the end of this month. The bride-to-be along with Jonas, her brother-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophia Turner and friends arrived at her mother Madhu Chopra’s house for the pre-wedding rituals. For the occasion, the desi girl chose a pastel blue embroidered suit from ace designer Manish Malhotra’s collection. She kept her makeup to a minimal and accessorised her look with stunning chandbalis. We think, she looked rather elegant.

Jonas, on the other hand, wore a pastel pink kurta from the same designer’s collection. The groom-to-be paired his pink kurta with cream pants and matching juttis. He accessorised the outfit with a pair of sunglasses. We feel the star duo looked great in pastel shades.

Check some of the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sported Indian traditional wear for their pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Joe Jonas along with fiance Sophie Turner was clicked wearing a pastel blue kurta alongside Turner who is wearing a traditional red embroidered kurta and yellow palazzo.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Priyanka Chopra’s residence in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Singer Armaan Malik also attended Priyanka Chopra’s pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After dating for a few months, the adorable couple decided to seal their relationship with a traditional roka ceremony that was held in India. On the day of her roka, Priyanka looked ravishing in a lemon yellow, embellished Anarkali designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and teamed it with silver mojris. A nude makeup palette with light smokey eyes rounded off her look. Jonas too was seen donning an Indian attire in a white kurta-pyjama combo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kicked off the wedding festivities with Mehendi and Sangeet functions.

The extravagant wedding is reportedly planned in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace on November 30 to December 2.

