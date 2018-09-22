Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go traditional at Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Isha Amabani’s engagement in Manish Malhotra outfits. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Isha Amabani’s engagement in Manish Malhotra outfits.

It’s not often that we see Priyanka Chopra in a sari, but when we do, it is with the utmost grace that she carries herself. And her latest look, in a Manish Malhotra sari, is proof. The 36-year-old was recently spotted attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement bash at Lake Como, Italy, looking as stunning as ever.

Dressed in a beige semi-sheer sari featuring white floral embroidery on it, Priyanka teamed it with a matching, sleeveless blouse. For the accessories, the Quantico star picked a set of bracelets and statement earrings. Marsala lips, well-defined eyes with a nude makeup palette complemented her look well.

Priyanka Chopra in a Manish Malhotra outfit. Priyanka Chopra in a Manish Malhotra outfit.

Chopra was seen with her fiance, Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in traditional attire. He too was clad in a Malhotra ensemble that included a black sherwani with intricate detailing. A pair of black trousers and matching shoes were teamed with his outfit.

Meanwhile, the designer was seen in an all-black outfit that featured silver embellished work on the shoulders.

Prior to this, we spotted Chopra and Jonas attending designer’s Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary show at the New York Fashion Week together. The duo made for a stylish couple, with the Bajirao Mastani actress dressed in a crystal embellished Ralph Lauren turtleneck gown and the singer in a pristine white suit and black trousers paired with a black bowtie and pocket square. Everything was on point, even Chopra’s make-up and hair with marsala lips and a messy bun.

What do you think of her latest outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

