Priyanka Chopra gives #streetstyle goals during her day out with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give couple style goals. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give couple style goals. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

When it comes to giving couple style goals, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always have something to offer. Be it their numerous date night outfits or their glamorous appearance at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-engagement bash, their sartorial choices have complemented each other’s very well.

This time, the duo were seen biking through the streets of New York twinning in white tees. While Jonas was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and tee combo, Chopra opted for an A.L.C crop top teamed with denim shorts and white sneakers from YSL. Tying her hair in a messy updo, she rounded off her look with bold red lips.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted in New York. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram ) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted in New York. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both opted for white tees. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both opted for white tees. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra opted for a crop tee and denim shorts. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra opted for a crop tee and denim shorts. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walk hand-in-hand in New York. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walk hand-in-hand in New York. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted cycling in NYC. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted cycling in NYC. (Source: choprajonas/Instagram)

Chopra was also seen, this time without Jonas, dressed in an all-white ensemble. Her outfit included a pair of ripped jeans teamed with a matching shirt, tucked in. Her attire was accessorised with a pair of beige heels and a matching Fendi handbag. Although we think she managed to carry the look effortlessly, it seemed a bit too monotonous and maybe she could have added a pop of colour to her look. A nude make-up palette with wavy hairdo gave finishing touches.

What do you think about Chopra’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

