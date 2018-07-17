Priyanka Chopra’s striped midi dress on a date night with Nick Jonas is comfy but high on style quotient

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red, one public appearance at a time. (Source: priyankachoprafc/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red, one public appearance at a time. (Source: priyankachoprafc/Instagram)

They might not have confirmed their relationship as yet, but Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red, one public appearance at a time and in style. Things were no different when they walked hand in hand recently at what is being speculated as a date night.

Clad in a striped midi dress, the Quantico actor looked lovely. With casually tousled hair, she rounded out her look with a pop of bright red on her lips. Jonas, on the other hand was a bit of a disappointment. The singer wore a checkered shirt that seemed outdated and not the best choice for a date night.

Maybe, not this time, but in the past, the couple has managed to impress fashion critics. Remember when they were spotted in Mumbai? While Chopra kept things casual in a white tee-blue jeans combo, Jonas looked rather cute in a graphic printed black hoodie and light blue jeans.

The couple with their causal and chic style have managed to impress fashion critics. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple with their causal and chic style have managed to impress fashion critics. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Things were no different when they were on a holiday in Goa. Sitting among family members, Chopra was seen in a blue gingham printed dress, while the Amercian singer was wearing a casual black tee.

At Goa, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kept things simple. (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram) At Goa, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kept things simple. (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram)

What do you think of their couple style? Tell us in the comments below.

