Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in style for their dream wedding in Jodhpur; see pics

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance, Nick Jonas along with their friends and family have arrived at Jodhpur for the celebrity couple’s big fat Indian wedding at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace. Photos of the duo have flooded the Internet and Chopra can be seen all smiles in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Advertising

Paying homage to Rajasthani culture, The Sky Is Pink actor dressed up in an umbrella-cut kurta and palazzo with golden work on it. She teamed it with a multicoloured bandhani dupatta. We love the cut of the outfit, it’s breezy and perfect for occasions when one is trying to pull off a relaxed but stylish look.

On the other hand, Jonas was seen in his casual best in a white tee, khaki pants and white sneakers that he styled with a smart tan jacket.

Check some of the pictures here.

Advertising

Parineeti Chopra was also seen arriving in Jodhpur for the wedding festivities. The Namaste England actor dressed up in white overalls that she layered with a navy blue cape from Payal Khandwala’s collection.

Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas was also photographed with his wife Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra was seen in a bright blue silk sari.

Amid pre-wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra stepped out for ‘Social for Good’ event in a black top and flared, high waist brown pants by Essé by Sahib & Sunayana. Styled by Ami Patel. she kept the look simple with only a charming neckpiece as accessory.

Make-up artist Uday Shirali played around with earthen shades to complement the outfit. The look was rounded off with soft curls by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou.

Check some of the pictures here.

Advertising

The gorgeous couple is all set to tie the knot in a few days.