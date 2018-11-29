Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in style for their dream wedding in Jodhpur; see pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reached Jodhpur for their wedding festivities. The Sky Is Pink actor was seen in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit. Meanwhile, Jonas was at his casual best.

priyanka nick leave for their wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reach Jodhpur in style. (Source: APH Images)

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance, Nick Jonas along with their friends and family have arrived at Jodhpur for the celebrity couple’s big fat Indian wedding at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace. Photos of the duo have flooded the Internet and Chopra can be seen all smiles in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit.

Paying homage to Rajasthani culture, The Sky Is Pink actor dressed up in an umbrella-cut kurta and palazzo with golden work on it. She teamed it with a multicoloured bandhani dupatta. We love the cut of the outfit, it’s breezy and perfect for occasions when one is trying to pull off a relaxed but stylish look.

On the other hand, Jonas was seen in his casual best in a white tee, khaki pants and white sneakers that he styled with a smart tan jacket.

Check some of the pictures here.

priyanka chopra and nick jonas arrive in jodhpur for wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

priyanka chopra and nick jonas leave for wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for their wedding venue in Jodhpur. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

priyanka chopra and nick jonas wedding jodhpur
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are most likely to get married on December 2. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

priyanka nick wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for the photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra was also seen arriving in Jodhpur for the wedding festivities. The Namaste England actor dressed up in white overalls that she layered with a navy blue cape from Payal Khandwala’s collection.

parineeti chopra in jodhpur for nick priyanka wedding
Parineeti Chopra arrives in Jodhpur for Priyanka’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas was also photographed with his wife Danielle Jonas.

jonas brothers at priyanka nick wedding
Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle are here for Nick-Priyanka wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra was seen in a bright blue silk sari.

priyanka's mother madhu chopra leaves for jodhpur wedding
Madhu Chopra jets off to Jodhpur for daughter Priyanka’s wedding in style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

chopra sisters leave for priyanka's jodhpur wedding
Priyanka’s cousin, actor Mannara Chopra (R) leaves for the wedding venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amid pre-wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra stepped out for ‘Social for Good’ event in a black top and flared, high waist brown pants by Essé by Sahib & Sunayana. Styled by Ami Patel. she kept the look simple with only a charming neckpiece as accessory.

Make-up artist Uday Shirali played around with earthen shades to complement the outfit. The look was rounded off with soft curls by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou.

Check some of the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra wedding, Priyanka Chopra fashion
Priyanka Chopra looks lovely at an event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The gorgeous couple is all set to tie the knot in a few days.

