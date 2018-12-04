Priyanka Chopra steps out in a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil for her Christian wedding ceremony; see pics

There was a lot of speculation regarding Priyanka Chopra’s bridal look. Let’s say that we can finally put it to rest with Hello! Canada magazine revealing two looks from the extravagant ceremonies in Jodhpur.

For the white wedding, the bride stepped out in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil. We think the gown with floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar is fit for a princess.

According to Hello! Canada, “the hand-beaded and hand-embroidered gown included mother of pearl pailettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals – which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of over two million mother of pearl sequins.”

Her outfit had eight special words, chosen by her, embroidered on it – Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), Family, Hope, Compasssion and Love. In addition, Priyanka had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her dress.

Meanwhile, groom Nick Jonas was seen in a custom Ralph Lauren six-button, double breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up shoes. On the purple lapel, he added a small piece of lace from Chopra’s dress embroidered with the words ‘My Jaan’, which translates to ‘My Life’.

We also love the time when she turned into a beautiful Sabyasachi bride. She styled the outfit with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. In addition to these, she wore pear-shaped diamond and a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a pale gold sherwani which he beautifully teamed with a heavy dupatta and a turban fit enough for a royal.

Earlier, the actor stepped out with Nick Jonas to greet her fans in a peppermint green sari by Sabyasachi. The semi-sheer creation with pale golden floral work all over it looked lightweight and comfy. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse and jewellery from the designer’s label. A few bridal churas (traditional Punjabi jewellery) added to the look.

With hair left open, and sindoor (vermilion) on the parting, she rounded out her look with a brown lip shade and cateye sunglasses from Celine. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, as usual, decided to stick to his favourite colour palette khaki. The matching co-ords were paired with a plain white T-shirt and white sneakers.

Prior to this, we saw the couple turn up the heat at their Sangeet ceremony in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla ensembles. While Chopra picked a gorgeous, hand-embroidered sequin, gold and silver-hued sari that she teamed with an embellished, strappy blouse, Jonas stepped out in a midnight blue sherwani featuring silk thread detailing. He paired it with off-white silk pants.

For the Mehendi ceremony too, the actor picked a creation by the designer duo Jani-Khosla. The multi-coloured ensemble was teamed with heavy gold jewellery and a maangtikka. For the make-up, Chopra went for a neutral palette and styled her hair in a messy bun that she teamed with a lovely gajra. We think it looked rather pretty on our desi girl.

Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in an ‘aqua bakhiya kurta’ that was teamed with white pyjama and gold mojaris.

Aren’t they a sight to behold?