Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas keep it casual yet stylish in basics

There’s no doubt that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most stylish couples at the moment. Right from their dinner dates to red carpet appearances, the couple has been an inspiration to their followers.

The duo, who are in India was recently spotted at the Jodhpur airport giving couple style goals. The Quantico actor was clad in a pair of blue and white striped trousers that she teamed with a white top, tucked in. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of white retro sunnies, she rounded off her look with marsala lips and a neat updo. Meanwhile, the Anywhere singer opted for a grey tee and trousers along with black sunglasses.

A few days ago, the newly-engaged couple was spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai. Chopra looked lovely in a black V-neck, sleeveless dress and accessorised her outfit with a statement neckpiece. Minimal make-up with marsala lips and a sleek hairdo rounded off her look well. On the other hand, Jonas kept his style statement casual as he picked a blue tee and black trousers.

Prior to this, Jonas and Chopra were spotted attending Isha Ambani’s engagement bash at Lake Como, Italy. For the event, the 36-year-old was dressed in a beige semi-sheer sari featuring white floral embroidery on it and teamed it with a matching, sleeveless blouse.

Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a Manish Malhotra ensemble that included a black sherwani with intricate detailing. A pair of black trousers and matching shoes were teamed with his outfit.

