All eyes on Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Janhvi and Sonam at Isha Ambani’s engagement bash at Lake Como, Italy

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha is all set to get engaged with her longtime friend Anand Piramal in Italy this weekend. The engagement celebrations have already begun with some of the biggest Bollywood stars in attendance. Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Juhi Chawla among others have arrived at the destination for the engagement bash at the picturesque location of Lake Como.

Here’s how our favourite B-Town stars dressed up for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra looked radiant in a beige net sari with silver detailing by Manish Malhotra. Soft curls, minimal makeup, and dark red lips complemented the global star’s looks well.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s fiance, Nick Jonas, was also spotted with our favourite desi girl at the party. The American singer donned a classic Manish Malhotra bandh gala sherwani. Styled by Avo Yermagyan, Nick managed to pull off a desi look with elan.

The man behind PeeCee and Nick’s traditional attires, Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Priyanka and Nick where he is seen striking a pose with the newly engaged couple.

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor set the hearts racing as she looked ravishing in a dreamy, black Manish Malhotra gown. She paired her look with matching diamond accessories and wore red lipstick to round off her look.

Newlywed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were also in attendance for this star-studded event. Sonam looked timeless and elegant in a lehenga gifted by her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, on her birthday while her husband Anand Ahuja looked regal in a Jodhpuri suit.

Juhi Chawla who went for the event too looked vibrant in a pastel Tarun Tahilani creation. Styled by Sujata Raijan, Juhi went with accessories from Amrapali Jewelers to round off her look.

Anil Kapoor looked dapper as always and turned heads in a black and white Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo styled by Abhilasha Devani.

Whose look do you like the best? Let us know in the comment section below.

