Sunday, September 23, 2018
All eyes on Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Janhvi and Sonam at Isha Ambani’s engagement bash at Lake Como, Italy

From Jahnvi Kapoor's dreamy dress to Sonam Kapoor's timeless look - here are some pictures of our favourite celebrities who turned up for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement bash.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2018 3:50:27 pm
priyanka chopra, nick jonas, janhvi kapoor, sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, juhi chawla, isha ambani engagement photos, isha ambani anand parimal engagement, priyanka nick photos, janhvi kapoor latest photos, lake como, italy, destination engagement ambani, jahnvi kapoor photos, jahnvi kapoor pics, sonam kapoor photos, sonam kapoor pics, priyanka chopra photos, priyanka chopra pics, priyanka chopra pictures, sonam kapoor pictures, jahnvi kapoor picturs, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor attend Isha Ambani’s engagement bash. (Source: Instagram)
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha is all set to get engaged with her longtime friend Anand Piramal in Italy this weekend. The engagement celebrations have already begun with some of the biggest Bollywood stars in attendance. Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Juhi Chawla among others have arrived at the destination for the engagement bash at the picturesque location of Lake Como.

Here’s how our favourite B-Town stars dressed up for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra looked radiant in a beige net sari with silver detailing by Manish Malhotra. Soft curls, minimal makeup, and dark red lips complemented the global star’s looks well.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, janhvi kapoor, sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, juhi chawla, isha ambani engagement photos, isha ambani anand parimal engagement, priyanka nick photos, janhvi kapoor latest photos, indian express Priyanka Chopra at Isha Ambani’s engagement bash in Italy. (Source: Instagram/thebollygurl)

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s fiance, Nick Jonas, was also spotted with our favourite desi girl at the party. The American singer donned a  classic Manish Malhotra bandh gala sherwani. Styled by Avo Yermagyan, Nick managed to pull off a desi look with elan.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, janhvi kapoor, sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, juhi chawla, isha ambani engagement photos, isha ambani anand parimal engagement, priyanka nick photos, janhvi kapoor latest photos, indian express American singer Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani’s engagement bash in Italy. (Source: Instagram/thebollygurl)

The man behind PeeCee and Nick’s traditional attires, Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Priyanka and Nick where he is seen striking a pose with the newly engaged couple.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, janhvi kapoor, sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, juhi chawla, isha ambani engagement photos, isha ambani anand parimal engagement, priyanka nick photos, janhvi kapoor latest photos, indian express Manish Malhotra strikes a pose with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Source: Instagram/thebollygurl)

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor set the hearts racing as she looked ravishing in a dreamy, black Manish Malhotra gown. She paired her look with matching diamond accessories and wore red lipstick to round off her look.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, janhvi kapoor, sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, juhi chawla, isha ambani engagement photos, isha ambani anand parimal engagement, priyanka nick photos, janhvi kapoor latest photos, indian express Janhvi Kapoor poses at Lake Como in Italy. (Source: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Newlywed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were also in attendance for this star-studded event. Sonam looked timeless and elegant in a lehenga gifted by her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, on her birthday while her husband Anand Ahuja looked regal in a Jodhpuri suit.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, janhvi kapoor, sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, juhi chawla, isha ambani engagement photos, isha ambani anand parimal engagement, priyanka nick photos, janhvi kapoor latest photos, indian express Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on a boat ride in Italy. (Instagram: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor fan club)

Juhi Chawla who went for the event too looked vibrant in a pastel Tarun Tahilani creation. Styled by Sujata Raijan, Juhi went with accessories from Amrapali Jewelers to round off her look.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, janhvi kapoor, sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, juhi chawla, isha ambani engagement photos, isha ambani anand parimal engagement, priyanka nick photos, janhvi kapoor latest photos, indian express Juhi Chawla at Lake Como, Italy. (Source: Instagram/Juhi Chawla)

Anil Kapoor looked dapper as always and turned heads in a black and white Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo styled by Abhilasha Devani.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, janhvi kapoor, sonam kapoor, anand ahuja, juhi chawla, isha ambani engagement photos, isha ambani anand parimal engagement, priyanka nick photos, janhvi kapoor latest photos, indian express Anil Kapoor at Lake Como, Italy. (Source: Instagram/Anil S Kapoor)

Whose look do you like the best? Let us know in the comment section below.

