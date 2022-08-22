Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep it glamorous and chic on their date night

Whenever they step out, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas always manage to make a splash with their sartorial picks.
There is no doubt about the fact that they have a sound sense of fashion. We have seen them in some fun and super-stylish outfits in the past: from their Easter celebrations, to their Holi festivities and even during Diwali, when they made heads turn in traditional Indian attire.
So, when Malti Marie‘s parents stepped out for a dinner date recently in West Hollywood, California, we were instantly taken by their look. They rocked their outfits for the occasion — keeping them super casual and at the same time, chic.
While the Bajirao Mastani actor chose to wear a co-ord set comprising a melon-coloured crop top that she wore over a skirt with a front slit and an asymmetrical hemline, her singer husband complemented her look with a front-open beige coloured shirt that he wore over a pair of dark brown pants. He also wore a white shirt underneath and looked super dapper.
The couple was all smiles as the paparazzi photographed them walking hand-in-hand.
We love how Chopra left her hair loose and styled them in voluminous waves. She accessorised with a dainty pair of drop earrings, embellished heels and subtle makeup comprising a dark lip shade, highlighted cheeks, and dark eyeliner to complete the look.
Jonas sported a stubble, which made him look edgy.
We love their looks; what about you?
