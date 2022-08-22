scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep it glamorous and chic on their date night

When they stepped out for a dinner date recently in West Hollywood, California, we were instantly taken by how they rocked their outfits for the occasion

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas date night, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas paparazzi, Priyanka Chopra fashion, celeb fashion, indian express newsThe couple was all smiles on their recent outing. (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Whenever they step out, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas always manage to make a splash with their sartorial picks.

There is no doubt about the fact that they have a sound sense of fashion. We have seen them in some fun and super-stylish outfits in the past: from their Easter celebrations, to their Holi festivities and even during Diwali, when they made heads turn in traditional Indian attire.

So, when Malti Marie‘s parents stepped out for a dinner date recently in West Hollywood, California, we were instantly taken by their look. They rocked their outfits for the occasion — keeping them super casual and at the same time, chic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

While the Bajirao Mastani actor chose to wear a co-ord set comprising a melon-coloured crop top that she wore over a skirt with a front slit and an asymmetrical hemline, her singer husband complemented her look with a front-open beige coloured shirt that he wore over a pair of dark brown pants. He also wore a white shirt underneath and looked super dapper.

The couple was all smiles as the paparazzi photographed them walking hand-in-hand.

We love how Chopra left her hair loose and styled them in voluminous waves. She accessorised with a dainty pair of drop earrings, embellished heels and subtle makeup comprising a dark lip shade, highlighted cheeks, and dark eyeliner to complete the look.

Jonas sported a stubble, which made him look edgy.

We love their looks; what about you?

