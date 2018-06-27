Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: When the duo gave us couple style goals

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on various occasions gave us serious #couplestyle goals. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on various occasions gave us serious #couplestyle goals. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

If you’re one of those who has been fawning over how cute Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look together or are completely balking at the idea, then there’s more fodder to keep you hooked. The acclaimed Bollywood actor who is in Goa at the moment with her beau, family and cousin Parineeti Chopra shared a story on Instagram where she can be seen walking on the beach. But what really caught our attention is her next post of Jonas and her brother together which she captioned as, “My two favourite men” with a love-struck emoticon. For those who have been living under a rock, Chopra and Jonas, after a brief period of dating is all set to reportedly get engaged next month.

What we like is that the duo have never been shy about getting clicked together–be it at airports, dinners, weddings and even Jonas’ trip to India with Chopra. Here’s a brief look at the couple’s noteworthy fashion moments when they gave us #couplestylegoals.

Airport style

The couple was recently seen at the airport, where Chopra kept it casual in a white tee-blue jeans combo, while Jonas looked cute in a graphic printed black hoodie and light blue jeans.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Goan holiday

The Quantico actor is currently on a Goan holiday with family and alleged beau, Jonas. A fan page of the actor shared pictures of the couple, where Chopra was seen channelling some beachy vibes in a blue gingham printed dress, while the Amercian singer lounged in a casual black tee.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a blast in Goa (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a blast in Goa (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra clicked with friends and family in Goa. (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra clicked with friends and family in Goa. (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram)

Mumbai dinner date

For an evening about town in Mumbai, the couple kept it as stylish as ever. The Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a gingham printed, matching separates for the night. The monochrome outfit seemed perfect for summers. She teamed it with a pair of white heels and a matching mini handbag. Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a white tee teamed up with a pair of khaki trousers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick struck a pose for the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday night. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick struck a pose for the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday night. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram)

Wedding ready

Stirring quite a storm on social media, Chopra was spotted attending Jonas’ cousin’s wedding and for the occasion, she had picked a champagne gold dress. The wrap-around number with a neck collar detail was accessorised with a matching sling along with a pair of round sunnies. Jonas had walked hand in hand with the ‘golden girl’ in a sharp blue suit.

Traipsing around town

The 35-year-old was once again spotted with Jonas, looking lovely as ever. She had opted for a printed thigh-high slit skirt teamed with a black camisole, tucked-in. She had given it a formal touch by teaming it with a black blazer. A matching handbag and heels had been styled with her outfit.

Prior to this, we spotted the duo going for a dinner date in LA. During that time, Chopra was clad in a black asymmetric skirt styled with a matching silk top. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of strappy shoes and a statement mini handbag.

Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a pair of trousers teamed with a printed shirt and a black leather jacket.

Flying together

The duo was spotted walking down the JFK airport in New York and while Chopra had been a picture of elegance and class in mauve co-ords paired with a white coat, Jonas had kept it casual in black jeans-tee with a frayed hem denim jacket.

Met Gala

The couple’s dating rumours sparked when they were seen together at the Met Gala last year, where the actor won the limelight in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress with the most dramatic train in the history of the event. Jonas had complemented the actor in a black graphic printed suit. Power couple goals, anyone?

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra stunned in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown. (Source: AP)

What do you think about the couple’s looks? Let us know in the comments below.

