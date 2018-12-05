Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Delhi reception: The actor looks pretty in a Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga

After two back-to-back gorgeous looks for her wedding in Jodhpur, the actor has impressed us yet again – this time in an ivory and beige Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga that she picked for her Delhi reception. There’s no denying that the crystal and beaded outfit featuring intricate threadwork on it that took “1200 man hours with 80 craftsmen” to complete, is gorgeous.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit was teamed with a tiered diamond necklace, statement earrings and the red and white wedding chudas. With marsala lips, well-defined eyes and a bunch of white roses carefully adorning her braided bun, Chopra made for a pretty sight.

Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper as usual in a black and deep blue, embroidered, velvet tuxedo teamed with a white shirt and a black bowtie.

Sophie Turner too made heads turn in a rose gold, fully embellished Sabyasachi lehenga. Stylist Patel combined the outfit with an emerald and gold neckpiece and a matching maang tikka. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas picked a navy blue suit.

The newlyweds will be hosting a Mumbai reception for the film fraternity as well.