Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out in style for their date night

The much-in-love couple looked their best as they reached Catch Steak restaurant hand-in-hand

The couple never disappoints with their fashion choices. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Trust Priyanka Chopra to make a splash with her sartorial picks. The desi girl wowed us again with her look as she stepped out for a date night with hubby Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. The much-in-love couple was dressed their best as they reached Catch Steak restaurant hand-in-hand.

The Baywatch actor chose a body-hugging pink and orange dress. The floral dress featured long sleeves and bright orange coloured roses all over. Accentuating her look, she opted for a pair of bright orange mules and a matching hued sling bag. Subtle makeup, including eyeliner, contoured features, blushed cheeks and red lips, rounded off her look.

If Priyanka was dressed to the nines, Nick, too, put his best fashion foot forward and complemented his wife in an oversized black blazer paired with gray pants, and black dress shoes.

Purportedly, the couple was out to attend a birthday party, which was also attended by Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin, and Priyanka’s family members.

The couple has been spotted on a few date nights since welcoming Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with the most recent being a friend’s wedding in Texas. Priyanka later shared a couple of pictures from the event on social media.

The couple’s outing comes a few days after Diwali celebrations. Nick had shared beautiful pictures of himself with Priyanka and their daughter. The trio was seen rocking matching ethnic outfits. The couple, who celebrated their first Diwali with Malti, chose to cover her face with a heart emoji.

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all,” Nick captioned the post.

The first photo shows the couple standing together as Nick held Malti in his arms. Priyanka looked stunning in a beige gold lehenga which she styled with a matching jacket. She tied her hair in a bun adorned with pink flowers. The actor completed her look with dewy makeup, vermillion, and a bindi on her forehead. Nick rocked a traditional look in a silk beige kurta pajama and Malti was also dressed in a beige coloured attire.

In the next snap, the family was seen performing puja. The toddler sat on her mother’s lap and held her father’s finger as the couple perform the rituals.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 08:00:51 pm
