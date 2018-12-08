Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a shimmery gown in her latest look

While we are still reeling from the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dream wedding at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur, that was held on December 1, the newlyweds were recently spotted attending the launch of dating app, Bumble Bff at Mumbai.

For the occasion, the Quantico actor opted for a shimmery, multi-hued gown from Elie Saab from their Resort 2019 collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the plunging neckline dress featured a broad black belt cinched at the waist that accentuated her svelte figure. A Sabyasachi mangalsutra and Jimmy Choo clutch were accessorised with her outfit and complemented her look well. For the make-up, artist Uday Shirali did a good job by opting for a dab of red on her lips while hairstylist Georgiou Gabriel styled her hair in a neat updo.

Meanwhile, Jonas was seen in a light blue sweatshirt and a pair of grey trousers.

Post their grand wedding and reception ceremony, the couple were earlier spotted attending the launch of the same app in Delhi.

The Baywatch actor looked lovely in a cream, sleeveless dress featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit from Ralph and Russo’s Pre SS’19 collection. Stylist Patel accessorised the outfit with a gold belt that helped break the monotony of the outfit. A mini handbag and a pair of strappy heels were styled with her attire.

The Amercian singer was clad in a grey suit teamed with a black tee. Both their ensembles are a great choice for a date night.

We think they both look lovely together.