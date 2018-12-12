Airport fashion: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn heads even in comfy basics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who were on a short honeymoon recently are back in Mumbai to host their impending reception. One of the most stylish couples in the entertainment industry, the newlyweds know how to grab attention when they make an appearance.

For her latest travel style, Chopra picked a pink one-shoulder top teamed with black jeans and a pair of Nike sneakers. While she opted to not wear her chuda, her Sabyasachi mangalsutra was visible. Dark sunnies and marsala lips rounded off her look well.

On the other hand, the American singer was dressed in a striped sweater, grey trousers, white sneakers and a Balenciaga fanny pack.

Take a look at the pics:

Post their lavish wedding ceremony at Jodhpur, the couple attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities at Udaipur and for the occasion, the Quantico actor looked glamorous in a white sari. This was teamed with a sleeveless white blouse that was heavily embellished. Hair parted neatly on the side and statement diamond neckpiece and earrings rounded out the look.

Meanwhile, Jonas was seen in an embroidered black sherwani.

On another occasion, while attending the launch of dating app, Bumble Bff at Mumbai, Chopra opted for a shimmery, multi-hued gown from Elie Saab from their Resort 2019 collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the plunging neckline dress featured a broad black belt cinched at the waist that accentuated her svelte figure. Jonas was seen in a light blue sweatshirt and a pair of grey trousers.

We think the couple nailed their airport fashion with ease.