Priyanka Chopra looks ultra-chic in matching co-ords during her date night with Nick Jonas

When it comes to Priyanka Chopra’s street style, the fashionista always has something interesting up her sleeve. From her blue jeans and white top combo teamed with a peppy footwear or her ripped jeans with a mini-skirt detailing, the Quantico star’s experimental fashion statements have mostly left us impressed.

This time, we spotted Chopra along with her alleged beau Nick Jonas out for a dinner date in Mumbai looking stunning as ever. The Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a gingham printed, matching separates for the night. The monochrome outfit seemed perfect for summers. She teamed it with a pair of white heels and a matching mini handbag. For makeup, she went for a nude palette with marsala lips and hair tied into a ponytail.

Priyanka Chopra spotted with Nick Jonas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra spotted with Nick Jonas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a white tee teamed up with a pair of khaki trousers.

Prior to this, we spotted the duo attending the wedding of Jonas’ cousin. Chopra opted for a glittery golden, wrap-around attire that featured a neck collar detail. The actor toted a matching sling along with a pair of round sunnies. She kept her makeup nude with middle-parted soft waves. On the other hand, Jonas looked suave in a sharp black suit.

Chopra was also spotted on another date night with Jonas in New York clad in a satin ice-blue jumpsuit, layered with an ivory blazer that she accessorised with a Bottega Veneta tote bag while Jonas opted for a monochrome outfit.

What do you think about Chopra and Jonas’ style file in India? Let us know in the comments section below.

