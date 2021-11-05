Diwali celebrations: Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh nail ethnic looks

‘Desi boss ladies’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Meena Harris, and comedian Lilly Singh enjoyed the festival of lights with much fervour. The celebrities also took to social media to share the pictures with their fans and followers.

Not only did they revel in the spirit of Diwali, they also proudly celebrated their heritage and were seen putting their best ethnic fashion foot forward at the party hosted by The Mindy Project actor in Los Angeles.

Priyanka looked her festive best as she shared a series of photos from the bash. “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration. ✨,” she captioned the pictures.

The Quantico actor looked lovely in a sand floral tiered print skirt and mirror blouse set from Arpita Mehta. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was teamed with a bejewelled choker and earring set along with a stack of bangles.

Mindy also shared photos writing, “Last night I was so proud to host a Diwali party with my friends @meena at @phenomenal and @deepica at @livetinted.”

She continued, “Meena’s and Deepica’s companies are fabulous, fashionable and shifting culture (they also have an amazing Live Tinted collab out now!). We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments).”

Also in attendance were Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, Never Have I Ever’s Poorna Jagannathan, Code Black’s Melanie Chandra, and Richa Shukla Moorjani, among others.

Mindy poses with Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Shukla Moorjani (Source: Mindy Kaling/Instagram) Mindy poses with Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Shukla Moorjani (Source: Mindy Kaling/Instagram)

The star-studded bash was followed by Priyanka celebrating Diwali at home with husband Nick Jonas and family. She posted pictures on Instagram of performing puja and rituals, looking pretty in a yellow sari.

How did you celebrate the festival this year?

