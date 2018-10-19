Priyanka Chopra’s Michael Kors blue suede dress is pure love

Do you like Priyanka Chopra in this Michael Kors dress? (Source: AP)

Priyanka Chopra is one lady who constantly revamps her wardrobe and her recent appearance is proof. At the God’s Love We Deliver 12th Annual Golden Heart Awards in New York City, – that was hosted by Michael Kors – the actor turned up in a buttoned-down suede dress in powder blue fresh off the runway from the designer’s Spring 2019 Ready To Wear collection.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the outfit was paired with golden strappy heels and a cute little clutch. Shimmery, grey eye make-up, glossy tinted lips in a shade of brown and a sleek high bun gave finishing touches to her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

On the personal front, Chopra was seen hanging out with Alia Bhatt in New York. Both the ladies looked ultra chic and fashionable as always. The Raazi star wore black pants with a white tunic top and a black jacket. Meanwhile, Chopra wore a blue high waist denim with a red halter neck top and a huge overcoat.

Prior to this, Chopra was seen at Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book Collection launch in New York, where she looked nothing short of ravishing.

She chose a strappy silver slip dress for the occasion and carried it with panache. Intense smokey eyes and a dash of nude lipstick rounded out the look. We also like how she accessorised it beautifully with a sleek but statement-worthy diamond necklace and studs. It is also not too hard to miss the engagement ring as she posed happily for the shutterbugs.

