We can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra’s sultry look in a white monokini; see pics

Of late, fashion enthusiasts all over the world are glad to see how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are serving some major couple style goals. Be it their casual airport looks or elegant dinner dates, the duo mostly has something interesting up their sleeves. But when they are not together, Chopra alone manages to give style lessons, especially how to channel a sultry summer look.

Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor was seen gracing the cover of Maxim India’s latest issue, where she has been named as the hottest woman for the ‘record-breaking’ fifth time. Clad in a white monokini, stylist Mimi Cutrell styled it with a pair of matching sheer trousers and a blazer that gave it an interesting look. Make-up artist Yumiko Mori went for nude tones with dark smokey eyes while hairstylist Cameron Rains styled her hair in a messy updo.

Prior to this, the Quantico star was seen attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s “Pre pre-engagement party”. The 35-year-old went to the bash with her mother and Jonas, and for her ‘desi girl’ look she picked a beautiful sari from the shelves off designer Tarun Tahiliani. Draped in a lilac georgette sari that was accentuated with intricate lacework and a French knot appliqué border, the actor looked lovely. We particularly like the matching deep-back blouse with embellished fringes on the sleeves.

Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with diamond danglers from KAJ Fine Jewellery and a bracelet. Soft curls and a beautiful pink shade complemented her outfit.

