Priyanka Chopra channels timeless grace in Dolce and Gabbana for ‘Matrix’ promotions

Priyanka Chopra is a busy fashionista! Currently on a promotional spree for the latest installment of the famed Matrix franchise, the actor has been adorning one stylish outfit after the other.

Feeling a tad favourable towards animal prints this season, Priyanka opted for a cheetah printed scarf over a Dolce and Gabbana dress and as always, looked striking. She took to Instagram to share a photo set against the backdrop of glass to create vivid light-play:

The actor was styled by Luxury Law who has styled Zendaya, too, for Spiderman. The Dolce and Gabbana dress was perfect for winters, a heady mix of classy and elegance. It was textured with motifs on black and contrasted with a stunning silk scarf from the luxury fashion label.

Priyanka took a subtle, understated approach towards accessories throughout the promotional tour of The Matrix Resurrections. She wore a gold pair of earrings with the Dolce and Gabbana dress and flaunted the same nude nails that she has been wearing for a few looks– we are not complaining!

Her hair was a sleek updo, styled by celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano; the bun featured a side-swept part as well.

Priyanka will star as Sati in the latest movie from the celebrated franchise. She will star opposite crowd favourites such as Keanu Reeves and Neil Patrick Harris. She took to Instagram to post a happy moment with her co-actors. ”Gang is (almost) all here! #matrixresurrections #keanureeves #carrieannemoss @yahya @jhenwick @nph and missing @jadapinkettsmith and #jonathangroff @thematrixmovie”

Did you like what she wore? Let us know!

