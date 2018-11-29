Priyanka Chopra oozes oomph in this bright, floral Masaba outfit

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in red matching separates from Masaba. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Fashion enthusiasts can’t wait to see what Priyanka Chopra will wear on her wedding day. But in the meantime, the actor has kept us impressed and on the edge of our seat with her sartorial choices. She was recently spotted in a bright floral outfit and it is an eye-catcher for sure.

The matching separates – a crop top with billowy sleeves and flared pants with side slits looked lovely on her. Keeping her accessories minimal, the Quantico actor teamed her outfit with beige heels and a black handbag. A neutral make-up palette with marsala lips and nude eye make-up rounded off her look beautifully.

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra kept her accessories minimal. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Soon after, the 36-year-old landed in Jodhpur, where she is all set to tie the knot with fiance Nick Jonas. While heading to the airport, Chopra picked an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit. Paying homage to Rajasthani culture, The Sky Is Pink actor dressed up in an umbrella-cut kurta and palazzo with golden work on it. She teamed it with a multicoloured bandhani dupatta. We love the cut of the outfit, it’s breezy and perfect for occasions when one is trying to pull off a relaxed but stylish look.

On the other hand, Jonas was seen in his casual best in a white tee, khaki pants and white sneakers that he styled with a smart tan jacket.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for their wedding venue in Jodhpur. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We can’t take our eyes off the gorgeous couple.

